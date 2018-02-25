DA seeks restrictions on suspect who threatened to ‘shoot and blow up’ Akins HS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis county prosecutors Sunday said they are looking to add restrictions to a former Akins High Student who is out of jail on bond after threatening to “shoot and blow up” the school.

District Attorney Margaret Moore said she “was appalled to learn” that 17-year-old Ariel Alex Ramirez-Navarro was out on bond without restrictions.

He’s facing charges for making a terroristic threat.

School leaders kicked him out of Akins High for missing too many classes two weeks before he made the threats to the school.

Moore said she’s requesting a GPS monitoring device for Ramirez-Navarro, banning him from having weapons, and to have him ordered to stay away from Akins High School.

Moore said she’s working to put those conditions in place in the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, Akins High School was on lockdown for two hours after police say Ramirez-Navarro threatened to blow up the school.

Here is DA Margaret Moore’s full statement:

I was appalled to learn there were no conditions placed on the original bond. We have requested that conditions be placed on the defendant’s bond including a GPS monitoring device, prohibiting the defendant from possessing weapons, and a stay away order that would prohibit him from going near the premises of Akins High School. Judge Patrick McNelis has reviewed the requested conditions and has proposed an order that would put these conditions in place. We are currently working with the bail bondsman and the defendant’s attorney to make sure these conditions are in place within the next 24 hours. We anticipate that Judge Brenda Kennedy, who will be hearing this case moving forward, will sign off on the bond conditions tomorrow morning.