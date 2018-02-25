Community seeks to make east Austin greenbelt more accessible, more popular

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a meeting Sunday, citizens got to weigh in for the first time as the community officially begins an effort to make people aware of the Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt and to create a master plan for future improvements.

Officials from City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department, the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program, and Capital Metro were present Sunday, fielding questions from neighbors and Austinites about the safety, access, and planning around the park.

The Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt is the second largest park in the city of Austin, only smaller than Zilker Park. The Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt covers 206 acres of mostly undeveloped land near the intersection of 51st Street and US-183 in east Austin.

The city of Austin owns the park. The greenbelt parts of the park used to be zoned for commercial or residential use, but were entirely rezoned for public use in 2017.

There are plenty of views and hills within the park as well as trails for hiking and mountain biking, Everyone at the meeting spoke about this greenbelt for it’s potential to be easily accessed for people living nearby, for people going to the YMCA, for people looking to run or bike, or for people looking for a safe space to play.

But there will be some hurdles in making use of the potential there, first of all there are no parking areas for the park or major improvements on the property. Secondly, many of the existing trails retain water for weeks and some of the access points are presently “too muddy to trek through” neighbors tell KXAN.

The park has also recently been a site of illegal dumping and a homeless encampment, both of which the National Parks Service says will need to be addressed during the process of crafting a master plan for the park.

Some of the hilly areas in the park can’t be developed and many of the trails are in need of repair, the parks service added.

Residents got this whole effort got started and it will be facilitated by the National Parks Service and Asakura Robinson, an Austin based urban planning firm.

The park may benefit from some ongoing development efforts in the city like a pedestrian bridge scheduled to go up in August of 2018. from I-183 to the YMCA nearby. Many neighbors are hopeful this development could open up opportunities for more parking near the greenbelt.

The goal is to gather public comments abbot the greenbelt through the spring and develop a master plan for the park by the summer of 2018. Community members can attend another meeting in March as well as a third public meeting in May to go through the approval process of the master plan.

The city is looking to find out what the public wants to see at the Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt, they welcome any feedback on their survey which you can take at this link.