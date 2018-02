AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of people gathered to say goodbye to Austin’s famous HOPE Outdoor Gallery Sunday.

Local artists created mosaic murals for people to take home and remember the outdoor gallery.

Money raised from the event will go toward supporting the homeless.

The Historical Landmark Commission approved a permit to demolish the gallery last month.

A date for that has not been set.

The gallery will relocate to a six-acre spot in the city’s Carson Creek Ranch area sometime this year.