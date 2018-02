AUSTIN (KXAN) — UPDATE: Austin Police say she has been found and is safe.

EARLIER: The Austin Police Department said they are searching for a 15-year-old girl who is missing.

APD said Esparanza Flores was last seen 6th Street at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

They said Flores is Hispanic, 5 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. She weigh about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red top, black skinny jeans and black boots.

If you have any information, please contact Austin Police at 512-974-7012.