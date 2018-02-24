Wilco Sheriff: Wrong-way driver strikes woman’s car, seriously injures her; alcohol suspected

By Published: Updated:
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a pickup may have been drunk when he drove the wrong way and struck a car, seriously injuring a woman southeast of Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a pickup may have been drunk when he drove the wrong way and struck a car, seriously injuring a woman southeast of Georgetown on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash where a wrong way driver struck a woman’s car with his pickup and seriously injured her southeast of Georgetown Saturday night.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 110 near the intersection with County Road 105, they said.

Medics took the woman to Seton Medical Center Williamson with serious injuries, an official said.

The man, who the Sheriff’s Office said was believed to be “under the influence,” was also being taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not expected to be serious.

The crash closed both roads and the Sheriff’s Office asked for drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office remains on scene investigating the crash. No word yet on whether or not alcohol may have been a factor.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s