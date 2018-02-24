Wilco Sheriff: Wrong-way driver strikes woman’s car, seriously injures her; alcohol suspected

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash where a wrong way driver struck a woman’s car with his pickup and seriously injured her southeast of Georgetown Saturday night.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 110 near the intersection with County Road 105, they said.

Medics took the woman to Seton Medical Center Williamson with serious injuries, an official said.

The man, who the Sheriff’s Office said was believed to be “under the influence,” was also being taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not expected to be serious.

The crash closed both roads and the Sheriff’s Office asked for drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office remains on scene investigating the crash.