Water shoots into the sky after main break in south Austin

KXAN Staff Published:
A water main break slowed traffic in south Austin Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, as drivers watched the rushing water shoot into the sky. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
A water main break slowed traffic in south Austin Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, as drivers watched the rushing water shoot into the sky. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Workers shut down a water main break in south Austin after it spewed water high into the air for more than two and half hours Saturday afternoon, said Austin Water.

Passersby reported the geyser of water to KXAN just before 1 p.m., and Austin Water said its workers turned the water off by 3:40 p.m.

It happened near the Slaughter Creek overpass off of Interstate 35 between Slaughter Lane and Onion Creek.

It slowed traffic in the area as drivers watched the rushing water shooting into the sky.

Austin Water said an initial assessment found that a contractor hit a six-inch water main and caused water to spill over into Onion Creek.

No businesses were affected and traffic was not diverted.

Austin Water does not know how long repairs will take.

