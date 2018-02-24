WATCH: Best speed skating moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Fr

Nao Kodaira consoles Lee Sang-Hwa

Nao Kodaira ended Lee Sang-Hwa’s chase for her third straight 500m Olympic gold medal. Before the Games, Lee expressed her desire to win in front of her home crowd, and was very emotional after failing to defend her title. Kodaira stopped her celebrations to console a distraught Lee.

Sven Kramer wins third straight 5000m gold

Sven Kramer added to his legend in PyeongChang. In addition to winning the 5000m for the third consecutive time, Kramer added a bronze in the team pursuit making him the first speed skater to win nine Olympic medals.

In PyeongChang, Kramer was not able to win the gold medal that has elddued him: the 10,000m.

Erin Jackson breaks down barrier

Erin Jackson became the first African American speed skater to make a U.S. Olympic team at the Trials in January after only four months of skating. Jackson should continue to improve as she continues to gain experience and is poised for success at the Beijing Games.

Havard Lorentzen’s brother watching him win 500m gold

Havard Lorentzen won Norway’s first 500m medal in 50 years. Lorentzen’s brother, a professional soccer player for Sandefjord IF in Norway, was very proud.

Dutch women sweep the 3000m Dutck skaters Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wuest, and Antoinette de Jong swept the 3000m. The Netherlands won 16 speed skating medals at the Games, ten more than any other country.

Ted-Jan Bloemen finally wins Olympic gold

Ted-Jan Bloemen left his native Netherlands in pursuit of reaching the Olympics after failing to make the Dutch team for Sochi. Since making the move Bloemen’s career has exploded.

Over the last couple of years Bloemen has battled Sven Kramer in the 10,000m, but defeated Kramer for the first time head to head in PyeongChang.

U.S. team pursuit win first women’s medal in 16 years

The women’s team pursuit was able to avoid another shutout for U.S. speed skating with a bronze medal. In addition to being the team’s first medal since 2010, it was also the first medal won by American women since 2002.

Kjeld Nuis sweeps speed skating sprints

Kjeld Nuis was able to put his previous struggles with nerves behind him to win two gold medals in his Olympic debut.