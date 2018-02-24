Press Secretary Sanders on Olympics: ‘It’s Been Spectacular!’

PYEONGCHANG — While watching Team USA capture gold in curling, Olympic reporter Aaron Nolan ran into a familiar face. Arkansan Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in South Korea as part of the presidential delegation for the closing ceremony.

“It’s exciting to be here,” said Sanders. “And it’s really exciting to run into somebody from home. You wouldn’t think you’d come halfway across the world to see someone from back home in Arkansas.”

The White House Press Secretary is part of the U.S. delegation led by President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. You may remember Vice President Mike Pence led the U.S. delegation at the Opening Ceremony.

“It’s been spectacular,” said Sanders on attending her first couple events. “We’re so excited to be here and cheer on the U.S. Olympic team. It’s been a fast and quick trip but so far it’s been great.”

In addition to watching the men win curling gold, the delegation watched as Kyle Mack took silver in Big Air. Sanders noted the unity created during the Olympics.

“It’s something that everyone in the country can come together and be excited about,” added Sanders.

The Press Secretary also noted the importance of the Vice President meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the beginning of the games.

“(It) reaffirms the relations that we have with South Korea,” added Sanders. “And continues to put the maximum pressure on North Korea. That’s something Ivanka was able to do last night. We had dinner with President Moon and First Lady Kim and had a great day spending time with her this morning. It’s really been a great day so far.”

Sanders joked she’s going to enjoy the competition and some local food while she can, because she has to return quickly for White House press briefings.