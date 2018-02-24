Police: UT student assaulted by boyfriend in dorm, suspect arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is investigating after a student reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend who is also a UT student.

In an email sent to students, police said the incident happened in Jester Residence Hall on Friday night. They said they arrested the suspect, and he is being charged with aggravated assault.

UTPD asks that if you are the victim of a crime or witness anything suspicious, always dial 911 immediately. Be aware of the Blue Light emergency telephones in garages, parking lots and throughout the campus. You can also call a 24/7 crisis line at 512-471-CALL (2255).