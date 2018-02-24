Photos: Kyle Mack Takes Silver in Big Air at South Korea 2018

Published:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of the United States competes during the Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Check out these photographs of Kyle Mack competing in Big Air at South Korea 2018.

He took home a silver medal!

