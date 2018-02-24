Overflow crowd as group of Austin moms hold monthly meeting calling for gun control reform

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
UT's Hogg Auditorium -- which fits 300 people -- filled up so fast for this month's meeting of Moms Demand Action that some women had to listen from outside the room on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Courtesy Photo: Katherine Morosky)
UT's Hogg Auditorium -- which fits 300 people -- filled up so fast for this month's meeting of Moms Demand Action that some women had to listen from outside the room on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Courtesy Photo: Katherine Morosky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There was huge turn-out as a group of Austin moms joined together Saturday calling for action on gun control.

Their organization is called Moms Demand Action and they hosted a monthly meeting Saturday at the University of Texas – their first since last week’s Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

The group opposes arming teachers and they support lawmakers who refuse to take money from gun rights groups.

UT’s Hogg Auditorium — which fits 300 people — filled up so fast that some women had to listen to the discussion outside the room.

The women said their message is picking up steam.

“We’ve seen a change. And, I think the students of Parkland have really sparked an interest in a lot of people who’ve sat on the sidelines hoping their vote would be enough,” said Kris Kennedy. “And, now they know they need to get out there.”

The women also have a campaign called “Throw Them Out.”

Part of their meeting included a candidate forum to hear from lawmakers who support what the group calls “common sense gun reforms.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s