Overflow crowd as group of Austin moms hold monthly meeting calling for gun control reform

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There was huge turn-out as a group of Austin moms joined together Saturday calling for action on gun control.

Their organization is called Moms Demand Action and they hosted a monthly meeting Saturday at the University of Texas – their first since last week’s Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

The group opposes arming teachers and they support lawmakers who refuse to take money from gun rights groups.

UT’s Hogg Auditorium — which fits 300 people — filled up so fast that some women had to listen to the discussion outside the room.

The women said their message is picking up steam.

“We’ve seen a change. And, I think the students of Parkland have really sparked an interest in a lot of people who’ve sat on the sidelines hoping their vote would be enough,” said Kris Kennedy. “And, now they know they need to get out there.”

The women also have a campaign called “Throw Them Out.”

Part of their meeting included a candidate forum to hear from lawmakers who support what the group calls “common sense gun reforms.”