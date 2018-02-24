Local groups team up to help parents, teens discuss mental health

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two local organizations are teaming up on Saturday to empower parents to talk to their teens about mental health.

One in five teens experience a mental health issue, and depression and anxiety are most commonly diagnosed, according to The National Alliance on Mental Health Illness.

The organization reports that forty percent of teens are not receiving the care and treatment that they need and that often has to do with the teen feeling embarrassed to talk about it or they just don’t know how to bring it up.

To try to help change that, the Austin chapter of Jack and Jill of America and the Austin chapter of NAMI are organizing an event that is designed to show parents how to address mental health topics with their teens. They say this will help encourage positive conversations that will make teens feel comfortable with talking about an issue they feel they are having.

President of Jack & Jill Austin says this event was especially inspired after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where the suspected gunman was reported to have mental health issues.

The event is happening at the Union on the Huston-Tillotson campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.