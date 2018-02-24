Lee Seung-Hoon makes late push to win mass start gold

Lee Seung-Hoon makes late push to win mass start gold

NBC Olympics.com Published:

South Korean speed skating legend, Lee Seung-Hoon, won the mass start to the delight of the home crowd.

Lee entered the race as the favorite having won the mass start world title in 2016.

Lee was able to win due to the help of his teammate Chung Jae-Won. Chung finished eighth, but Chung was able to set the pace, allowing Lee to finish strong at the end.

Bart Swings and Koen Verweij followed Lee on the podium.
  
Joey Mantia was the final skater to advance out of semifinal 2 with three points. Mantia, the reigning world champion, finished ninth in the final.

Brian Hansen missed out on the final after finishing in tenth with just one sprint point.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s