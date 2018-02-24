LAST CALL: How to be a volunteer for 2018 SXSW

Chelsea Moreno Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – With a little over two weeks left until SXSW, festival organizers are issuing a third and final volunteer call for the week long, annual event.

Volunteer opportunities include helping with sessions, registration, issuing information, and offering technical support to attendees.

You can sign up and get trained to be a volunteer on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. on the third floor of the AT&T Conference Center at 1900 University Ave, Austin, 78705.

For questions about how you can sign up if you are from out of town, contact volunteer@sxsw.com or 512-467-7979.

