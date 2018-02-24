Gov. Abbott to Meet with Pres. Trump on Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday during a trip to the nation’s capital.

According to the White House, Abbott will join a contingent of governors to discuss shared State-Federal priorities, including infrastructure, workforce development, the opioid epidemic, and school safety.

“I’m really looking forward to the meeting in the White House with the president and vice president,” Abbott told us on Saturday from Washington.

“Texas was able to pass a law two sessions ago where we are adding more money to our infrastructure than any other state in the country,” he continued. “It’s a record amount that we passed for us, it’s about $70 billion over the next ten years, and so we are coming to the table with a lot of money already, but we need to work our way through all the details about exactly what this plan involves.”

Abbott also said he expects to talk about NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), and rising health care costs.

“We have to contain this cost of health care, it’s pricing many people out of the market being able to access health care,” he added.

Abbott said he planned to address those “urgent issues” with Trump, including topics “the president has talked about before.”

While on the east coast, Abbott is attended the National Governors Association winter meeting. He tweeted about a luncheon hosted by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence on Friday.