Girls Day: UT Women Engineers introduce girls to STEM careers

AUSTIN (KXAN) – “Girls Day” takes on a whole new meaning Saturday, when engineering students at the University of Texas will work with girls from kindergarten through eighth grade in hopes of inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM.

The University of Texas at Austin’s Engineering Department is hosting its 17th annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day and Girl Day STEM Festival.

Boys are welcome at the event too, to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

The event is happening at the Cockrell School of Engineering Complex on the UT Austin campus from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information on Girls Day activities that your child can participate in.

To help make your trip to the UT Austin campus easier, Capital Metro is providing free park and ride services from five Austin Public Library locations. You can park at the libraries listed below from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All you have to do is go inside and request a free Local Day Pass and hop on the bus.

Little Walnut Creek Branch at 835 West Rundberg Lane, take routes 1, 801

Pleasant Hill Branch at 211 East William Cannon Drive, take routes 1, 801

Recycled Reads Bookstore at 5335 Burnet Road, take routes 3, 803 ( Noon to 4 p.m. only)

Ruiz Branch at 1600 Grove Boulevard, take route 20

University Hills Branch at 4721 Loyola Lane, take route 20

To plan your trip to Girl Day, you can also visit capmetro.org/planner.