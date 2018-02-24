Ending the silence: Austin community works to dispel mental health stigma

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been a little more than a week since 17 people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“So often, what we are doing is that in these tragedies we quickly point to the scapegoat, which is to say it’s a mental health issue,” said Karen Ranus, executive director of NAMI-Austin, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Today, NAMI Austin invited the community to gather in hopes of starting the conversation focused on the importance of recognizing mental illness and teaching how to help those in need receive the care they deserve.

After the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., Ranus says the topic of mental health has kept coming up.

“When we are in the kind of climate we are right now where you have public officials, people who are politicians, using phrases like, ‘sicko, nutjob’ — and it’s alarming. And, also, it is incorrect,” said Ranus.

