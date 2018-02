AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department made a trip to the Barton Creek Mall before shops even opened on Saturday. They were responding to an accidental fire caused by an electrical panel near the Macy’s store in the mall around 5:45 a.m.

Austin Fire is reporting heavy smoke with an electrical odor at Barton Creek Mall near the Macy’s. E32 has just found a burning electrical panel, no other structural involvement. Fire is out and units will now ventilate the structure. PIO not responding. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 24, 2018

Austin Fire says there was no damage to the building, but part of the mall was temporarily without power as crews worked to ventilate the building. Most businesses opened as normal and no one was injured.

