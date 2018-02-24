All of the figure skating firsts from PyeongChang 2018

History was made in PyeongChang in all sorts of ways, but the U.S. figure skaters put their name in the books at these Winter Games.

Here’s a look at all the ways figure skaters from Team USA pushed the sport forward in 2018.

Nathan Chen lands first-ever quad flip at the Winter Olympics

Nathan Chen is the first skater to hit five clean quads in a free skate at the Olympics

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are the first U.S. pair to complete a quad twist on Olympic ice

Vincent Zhou hits the first-ever quad Lutz at the Winter Olympics

Mirai Nagasu is the first U.S. woman to do a triple Axel at the Olympics

Maia and Alex Shibutani are the first skaters of Asian descent to win an Olympic ice dance medal

Adam Rippon wins a team bronze medal as one of the first openly gay Winter Olympians