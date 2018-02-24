All of the figure skating firsts from PyeongChang 2018

Published:
Olympics: Figure Skating-Mens Free Skate Program

History was made in PyeongChang in all sorts of ways, but the U.S. figure skaters put their name in the books at these Winter Games.

Here’s a look at all the ways figure skaters from Team USA pushed the sport forward in 2018.

Nathan Chen lands first-ever quad flip at the Winter Olympics

Nathan Chen is the first skater to hit five clean quads in a free skate at the Olympics

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are the first U.S. pair to complete a quad twist on Olympic ice

Vincent Zhou hits the first-ever quad Lutz at the Winter Olympics

Mirai Nagasu is the first U.S. woman to do a triple Axel at the Olympics

Maia and Alex Shibutani are the first skaters of Asian descent to win an Olympic ice dance medal

Adam Rippon wins a team bronze medal as one of the first openly gay Winter Olympians

