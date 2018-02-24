4 injured in northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people have been transported to a local hospital after a crash on Decker Lane in northeast Austin Friday.

Austin Travis County EMS tweeted at 8:53 p.m. that they were responding to a crash involving four patients. EMS said a woman in her 20s and a man both suffered critical life threatening injuries and EMS was performing CPR on the man as he was being transported.

Another man had serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening and a third man in his 40’s suffered serious injuries that are potentially life threatening.

It is not clear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story and KXAN will continue to update as details become available.