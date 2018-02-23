VIDEO: Pickup truck driver leads police on 30-mile chase on I-35

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Video sent to KXAN shows officers with their guns drawn on the main lanes of Interstate 35 yelling at a suspect to “keep your hands in the air!”

The suspect, standing outside a possibly stolen pickup truck, slowly walked backward to officers positioned behind their vehicles.

Pflugerville police officers were called to help the Travis County Sheriff’s Office’s vehicle theft unit at the 1825 Cottages apartment complex at 1001 Nimbus Dr. in Pflugerville Friday afternoon.

Officers found the vehicle just east of Vision Drive at Farm to Market 1825 around 1:18 p.m., but the driver refused to stop and drove northbound on I-35 for the next 30 miles. The chase came to an end just south of Jarrell around 1:46 p.m., Pflugerville police said.

The two adults in the vehicle have been taken into custody and are potentially facing charges for narcotics, evading, possession of a stolen vehicle and another warrant.

Their names have not been released at this time.