Teenager gets 25 years in prison for drive-by murder in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A teenager will spend the next 25 years of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Natanaell Bardales.

Bardales, 18 was shot to death in a drive-by shooting on April 2, 2016, as he was standing outside of a home in the 300 block of Discovery. Even though the suspect vehicle drove off, witnesses were able to give police two possible suspect names.

Police were able to arrest James Gabriel Sanchez, who was 16 years old at the time, shortly after the crime. Sanchez was originally charged as a juvenile, but he was certified as an adult prior to entering his plea on Feb. 7, 2018.

Sanchez’s co-defendant, Rickson Correa-Cherem, is still going through the judicial process. He is accused of being the driver in the shooting.