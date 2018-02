JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound Interstate 35 is closed just north of Jarrell after a semi truck hauling vehicles caught on fire.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 275, near County Road 305. Deputies warned drivers about the incident around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Traffic has been diverted to the frontage road.

If you can, take an alternate route.