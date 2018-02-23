Seized cellphone evidence in judge shooting trial will be allowed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the trial date for the man accused of orchestrating the assassination attempt of Travis County District Court Judge Julie Kocurek nears, a federal judge has ruled that the defense’s motion to suppress some of the evidence has been denied.

According to court records, the defense filed a motion to suppress the evidence found during a search of the vehicle that Onyeri, 30, was in when law enforcement found him on Nov. 9, 2015, three days after Kocurek was shot. “If the police had not searched the [Dodge] Charger for Mr. Onyeri, then they would not have recovered the cell phones and SIM cards, or consequently, generated evidence established that Mr. Onyeri was in Austin on the days in question.”

According to prosecutors, during the investigation, officers learned Onyeri was traveling in a Dodge Charger and while speaking with his father in Houston, they saw a similar car drive toward the home but then turned around at the last minute. When officers pulled the vehicle over, Onyeri was in the front passenger seat; three other people were in the car with him.

Judge Lee Yeakel determined that the stop of the vehicle in which Onyeri was in was “legal because there was probable cause to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and there was reasonable suspicion to believe that Onyeri was in the vehicle.”

Onyeri’s federal trial is scheduled to begin on March 26 and is expected to last eight weeks.