San Antonio police make arrests after gang threatens rapper 6ix9ine

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A man who police say threatened a rapper about to perform in San Antonio was arrested Thursday.

The San Antonio Express-News reports Adam Rodriguez, 35, allegedly threatened to impose “penitentiary rules” if controversial rapper 6ix9ine performed in his city. The Brooklyn-based rapper, who also goes by monikers Teka$shi and Tekashi69, pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance a few years ago, reports Jezebel.

The 21-year rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was scheduled to perform at San Antonio’s Bar 23 on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Adam Rodriguez (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
In a video posted on WorldStarHipHop.com on Feb. 17, a group of men claiming to be Tango Orejon gang members said the rapper “was not allowed” in their city because they don’t mess with “child molesters.”

One man resembling Rodriguez says, “Penitentiary rules are in effect. He will not come here. I am deadly serious about this.”

According to media reports, Rodriguez along with two other men were arrested Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the San Antonio International Airport — the same day the rapper was supposed to arrive for his show. Rodriguez was charged with terroristic threat.

Warning: The video below contains language that may be offensive.

In case you’re wondering what 6ix9ine’s music sounds like:

 

