Police working SWAT situation in southeast Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team is out at a home on the city’s southeast side.

Police say they were originally called to a home in the 6900 block of Villita Avenida around 8:15 a.m. in the Montopolis area for a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

When police arrived, they saw the man run inside a house. Because he might be armed, police say they called SWAT in to assist. The man, who is in his 20s, is currently barricaded inside the house.

