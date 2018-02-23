Police working SWAT situation in southeast Austin neighborhood

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team is out at a home on the city’s southeast side.

Police say they were originally called to a home in the 6900 block of Villita Avenida around 8:15 a.m. in the Montopolis area for a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

When police arrived, they saw the man run inside a house. Because he might be armed, police say they called SWAT in to assist. The man, who is in his 20s, is currently barricaded inside the house.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s