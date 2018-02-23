New Braunfels police need help identifying man who was hit by a train

A man in his 40s was hit by a train in New Braunfels on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Police need help identifying him. They released a picture of one of his tattoos. (City of New Braunfels)
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Police need help identifying a man who was struck and critically injured by a train early Friday morning in New Braunfels.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of North Hidalgo Avenue, which is on the city’s southside. When officers arrived, they found a man, who appears to be in his 40s, lying near the railroad tracks.

The man was taken to a hospital in San Antonio with life-threatening injuries.

He is described as a Hispanic man with dark short hair. He is around 5-foot-7 with a medium build.

He has several tattoos on his body, including:

  • a tattoo of a female wearing a sombrero with the name “Lisa” on his left arm (see photo)
  • a tattoo of a skull with a flaming mohawk on his right chest
  • a tattoo of a large cross on his stomach
  • a tattoo of two hearts connected by banners on his right arm (with two illegible names written in the banners)

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 (and then choose Option 1 at the recording).

