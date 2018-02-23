More student walkouts planned to protest gun violence

Related Coverage Students across Central Texas stage walkouts against gun violence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several more central Texas schools are joining in the national movement of walking out of class as part of a national call for gun reform.

Friday, students at Anderson High School and Bailey Middle School announced they will stage a walkout for 17 minutes to honor the 17 people killed at a school in Parkland, Florida, earlier this month.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz says students who choose to walk out will not face punishment, and he supports their right to free speech.

“These are very serious situations,” Cruz says. “They are talking about student safety and so are we. And working together, we can make sure that we have the best practices in place at all of our schools. We do not discipline our students if there is a type of walkout.”

Kate Weidaw is LIVE outside Anderson High School with how students plan to honor those killed in Florida and what they hope to accomplish

Cruz says he wants parents to know that adults will be with the students when they walk out of class and everyone will stay on campus.

Bailey Middle School Principal John Rocha sent home a letter to parents stating, “we will try to take advantage of the teachable moment to connect their protest to their rights under the First Amendment. After the protest we will guide the students back to classes to resume the school day. Please talk with your students about the importance of getting back to class to complete the balance of the day. We will make every attempt to keep the protest within our main building so our campus personnel are better positioned to ensure your child’s safety. As families, it is important to have these discussions with your child, and to contact our campus administrative team for clarification regarding your child’s right to protest.”

Earlier this week, students at Small Middle School in Austin, as well as schools in Dripping Springs and Georgetown, walked out of class in protest.

The organizers behind the Women’s March have called for a national walkout day on March 14 – however, that falls during spring break for most Central Texas schools.