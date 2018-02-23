Liberty Hill teenager upset with wheelchair company, stuck using old one

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — A high school student who relies on a wheelchair every day is stuck using one on the brink of breaking.

For the last couple of years, Meredith Tokar, a senior at Liberty Hill High School, says she’s had to use the same powered wheelchair she’s had since middle school. And, as a person living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2, Tokar needs it to get around.

However, for the past two years, there’s been a brand new one sitting unused in her living room. She received it through her insurance from Numotion in Austin but hasn’t been unable to use it because she says it’s missing a part.

“I just need the joystick,” said Tokar. “That’s all I need to finish off the chair.”

