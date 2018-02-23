Jessie Diggins selected as U.S. flag bearer for closing ceremony

Jessie Diggins will be the United States flag bearer for the 2018 Winter Games closing ceremony, the United States Olympic Committee announced Friday.

The 26-year-old cross country skier was selected by fellow Team USA members to lead their delegation into Sunday’s ceremony.

“This is such an incredible honor for me,” Diggins said (via Team USA). “I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me.”

Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall won the United States first ever women’s cross-country skiing medal when they captured gold in the freestyle team sprint. Diggins also recorded four other top six finishes in PyeongChang.

“Jessie’s breakthrough performances here in PyeongChang have been inspirational and historic, and her success is representative of years of teamwork and determination from all our athletes,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said. “I am proud that she has been recognized with the distinction of being our flag bearer for the closing ceremony.”

Diggins is the first cross country skier to be selected as the United States flag bearer for the closing ceremony. Ice hockey forward Julie Chu led Team USA into the ceremony in 2014, while skier Bill Demong received the position to conclude the Vancouver Games.

“I have so much respect and admiration for everybody here and am beyond honored to be able to lead us out of these Games,” Diggins said.

Luger Erin Hamlin carried the American flag into the opening ceremony at the 2018 Winter Games.