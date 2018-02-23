Hero German shepherd beaten, shot while protecting teen during home invasion

SEATTLE (WCMH) — A German shepherd is recovering after he was severely injured protecting a 16-year-old boy from intruders.

KIRO reports two intruders broke in while Javier Mercado was home alone with his dog, Rex. Mercado hid in an upstairs closet, while Rex charged downstairs to confront the suspects.

“As soon as he heard the window shatter, he ran downstairs full charge,” Mercado told KOMO. “And then I just heard a bunch of barking and struggling, and then one of the guys screaming, ‘The dog! The dog bit me! Get the dog!’”

Rex was covered in blood when he came back upstairs. The burglars ransacked the house room by room. Mercado was on the phone with 911 when they reached him.

The suspects shot Rex four times while he continued to protect Mercado.

“Rex came out with the little strength he had left in him and threw himself at them,” family members wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The sound of sirens scared the burglars away, according to the page.

Rex went into surgery Friday morning. The family has raised around $50,000.