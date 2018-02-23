Gus Kenworthy adopts another Olympic puppy after visiting Korean dog meat farm

Gus Kenworthy

There was no Olympic medal this time around, but Gus Kenworthy won’t be leaving PyeongChang empty-handed.

With his competitions complete, Kenworthy and his boyfriend Matt Wilkas visited the site of a Korean dog meat farm which is currently in the process of being closed down. In a social media post, Kenworthy called it a “heart-wrenching” experience.

Kenworthy said that all 90 dogs that were on the farm are being taken to the U.S. and Canada for adoption, but one of those dogs — which he named “Beemo” — will be coming home to live with him.

In 2014, Kenworthy made headlines for his role in helping to bring several stray dogs from Sochi back to the States.

Check out Kenworthy’s post below to see his new puppy, plus his thoughts about his trip to the farm.

