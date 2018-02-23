Every Olympian has to start somewhere

NBC Olympics.com Published:
The Olympics brings out the best competitor in all of us. Every Olympian has to start somewhere, and many start after watching their favorite athlete compete in the Olympics. We asked everyone at home to submit their best “everyday Olympian” moments. These are some of the best responses.
 
Sliding head first at high speeds has to start somewhere.
Speed skating is in her future.
Backyard biathlon, senior edition?
They know how to crash.
At least he wore a helment.
Just precious.
He’s got te pre-race routine down.
Lots of little lugers.
This is dedication.
Practicing form.
Turning like a champ!
Last but not least, these dogs have being a fan down pat.

Who knows if any of these athletes will be making their Olympic debut in Tokyo or beyond. 

