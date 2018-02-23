Day after shooting threat, nearly half of Akins High students stay home

Large group of parents waiting outside Akins High School on Feb. 22, 2018 after the school went on lockdown due to reports of a suspicious person. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)
Large group of parents waiting outside Akins High School on Feb. 22, 2018 after the school went on lockdown due to reports of a suspicious person. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day after a former Akins High School student was arrested and accused of bringing ammunition and loaded magazines to the school — leading to an extended campus lockdown — almost 50 percent of students did not come to school Friday.

According to the Austin Independent School District attendance records, 47 percent of the nearly 2,700 students did not show up to school. On Thursday,  the day of the threat, the school had a 94 percent attendance rate.

Numerous parents posted on KXAN’s Facebook page saying they didn’t send their child to school because of the alleged threats by Ariel Alex Ramirez Navarro, 17, who wanted to “blow and/or shoot up” the school, police said. One parent told KXAN her son said Thursday was “stressful” and that he needed to take a “mental health day to just rest.”

The school posted on its website that if students decided to stay home Friday, the school would mark it as an excused absence if the parent provides a written or typed letter with a signature explaining why the child could not come to school.

The school had an additional police presence at the school Friday.

On Thursday, a student at Akins High School told officials around 8:45 a.m. that Navarro got onto an AISD bus and allegedly threatened the school. He is accused of making threats once he arrived on the campus as well as showing students what appeared to be “an ammunition clip, a box of ammunition, and smoke grenade bombs,” in his Gucci-style backpack.

The other students asked Navarro what he planned to do with it, and he said, “I’m gonna shoot up and blow up the school,” according to the affidavit.

Navarro was arrested a short time later; he has since posted bond. According to court records, Navarro was recently kicked out of Akins for missing too much school.

