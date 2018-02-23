Church: Cardinal’s ‘nighty-night, baby’ tweet was for sister

By Published:
Cardinal Joseph Tobin (The Associated Press)
Cardinal Joseph Tobin (The Associated Press)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey archbishop raised a few eyebrows when he tweeted “Nighty-night, baby. I love you,” but his spokesman says it was an errant message intended for his sister.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin’s spokesman says the leader of the Newark Roman Catholic archdiocese later deleted Wednesday’s tweet because it was being misinterpreted.

Spokesman Jim Goodness says Tobin has eight younger sisters and “they’re all his baby sisters.” Goodness said he doesn’t know how the siblings were communicating before the message was tweeted out. Tobin’s Twitter account shows he tweets infrequently.

The full tweet read: “Supposed to be airborne in 10 minutes. Nighty-night, baby. I love you.”

The 65-year-old Tobin was installed as Newark’s archbishop in January 2017.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s