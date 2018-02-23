Child killed in Dallas home gas explosion

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — One child is dead after a home exploded in Dallas Friday morning.

Atmos Energy officials and Dallas Fire-Rescue are working to determine what caused the gas line to explode at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive, which is in north Dallas. The explosion blew off bricks of the exterior of the home and aerial footage shows a whole wall was taken down.

KXAS reports an 11-year-old girl was originally taken to the hospital but died a short time later. Four other people were in the home at the time. KXAS reports they were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known at this time.

“They had her [the girl] in their arms asking for help,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

Evans told KXAS there were two other gas incidents reported by other homeowners in the past couple of days. One person said the flame on his stove flared unexpectedly. Another person had a gas heater explode in the back of their home.

A nearby school has been evacuated as a precaution.