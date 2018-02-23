Business group launches ‘March Matters’ to get employees to vote

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you ever feel like some lawmakers are out of touch? That the issues they’re tackling are not the issues you’d like them to be debating? The reason for that might be because most people don’t show up on Election Day.

Early voting is happening now and Texas Primary Election is March 6.

In the last primary (a presidential year), less than 30 percent of registered Texans voted. The one before that, less than 15 percent.

Many computer chips in car radios, electric vehicles and thermostats are built by the 700 people at Austin’s Silicon Labs. General Manager Ross Sabolcik hopes his employee will cast 700 votes next month as well.

“Our goal is not to encourage people how to vote one way or another but to encourage our employees to participate,” said Sabolcik.

Around the downtown office, video screens display when and where the polls are open. Managers organize “lunch and learns” with invited speakers. On March 1, people who turnout will get free tacos from Torchy’s Tacos.

“So it’s just a fun way to go and encourage our employees to get engaged with the process,” said Sabolcik.

It’s part of an outreach program from the Texas Association of Business called “March Matters.”

“The primary is really the vote because there really won’t be any competition in the general election,” said CEO of the Texas Association of Business, Jeff Moseley. He says since mainstream voters don’t show up in March, allowing partisans to control the agenda for both parties. The goal is to return the focus to “nuts and bolts” issues like roads and schools.

“We know when we don’t get on the playing field others will,” said Moseley.

You get the democracy you vote for and the people who get to weigh in are those who show up.