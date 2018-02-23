Bill would end twice-a-year time changing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KXAN) — There would be no more springing forward and falling back in Oklahoma under a bill heading to the state Senate.

The bill by Republican Sen. Joseph Silk would adopt daylight saving time year-round in Oklahoma.

Daylight saving time was initially adopted in an effort to save energy, but Silk told The Oklahoman that is no longer the case and that it creates health risks by disturbing sleeping patterns.

Under the bill, Oklahoma would move clocks ahead one hour as scheduled in March, but would no longer move clocks back an hour in November.

Hawaii and most of Arizona also do not change times twice a year, but both those states observe standard time year-round while Silk’s bill calls for Oklahoma to observe daylight saving time all year.

The push to end daylight saving time in Texas

Texas lawmakers have filed numerous bills to end daylight saving time in Texas, including three proposed in 2017.

State Rep. Jason Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, filed one of the bills because he said numerous studies suggest the changes lead to an increase in car accidents and heart attacks because of losing an hour of sleep. He said at the time that, simply put, it “has become an annoyance” and “burden” to the state.

Critics of the bills said ending daylight saving time would mean it would get darker earlier in the evening, resulting in Texans using more energy and electricity year-round. There are also safety concerns, particularly for children heading to school while it’s still dark in the morning.

Bills to end daylight saving time have come up in previous sessions, but they’ve always failed.