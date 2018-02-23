Akins HS threat suspect was kicked out for missing school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former student allegedly returned to his south Austin high school campus Thursday and threatened to “blow and/or shoot up” the school, according to an affidavit.

Ariel Alex Ramirez Navarro, 17, had been enrolled at Akins High School, but was not enrolled anymore because of “lack of attendance,” the affidavit stated. He was last enrolled two weeks ago, school officials said.

A student at Akins High School told officials around 8:45 a.m. that a former student got onto an AISD bus and allegedly threatened the school. He allegedly also made threats once he arrived on the campus at 10701 S. First St., as well as showed students what appeared to be “an ammunition clip, a box of ammunition, and smoke grenade bombs,” in his Gucci-style backpack. The other students asked Navarro what he planned to do with it, and he said, “I’m gonna shoot up and blow up the school,” according to the affidavit.

Around 9:45 a.m., the school issued a reverse evacuation, which turned into a lockdown at 9:52 a.m.

Austin police officers searched the school, and checked Navarro’s home and work to try to figure out where he was. Navarro lives about 3.7 miles from the school. They eventually found him at a shopping complex less than a mile away from the campus, but officials continued to do “cursory searches” of the school to make sure it was safe. The lockdown was officially lifted at 1:45 p.m.

Just before being booked into the Travis County Jail, officers found his backpack (although they have not indicated where). Inside the backpack police said they found loaded magazines, ammunition and smoke grenade bombs.

Navarro faces a terroristic threat charge, which is a third-degree felony. His bail was set at $15,000 and he bonded out.