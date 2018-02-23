‘A very big difference in the world:’ WilCo students fundraise with kindness

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A new charter school in central Texas is taking a different approach to fundraising, one that relies on kindness rather than selling candy bars or magazine subscriptions.

Goodwater Montessori School just opened in Georgetown last fall, and school leaders say the community has welcomed them to the neighborhood. In response to their hospitality, administrators wanted to return the kind gesture, while still raising money for the school.

“Now is my chance and I took that chance,” 8-year-old Grey Mecca said. The bubbly, talkative student and his friend, Jaidyn Case, were showing KXAN plastic bags filled with snacks, toiletries and socks their class put together to hand out to people who need them.

There were at least a few dozen of them to start. “As many things as we can do,” Grey said. “As many homeless people or people in need.”

Chris Davis is LIVE with some of the other projects students are doing to pay it forward, on KXAN

The bags are part of the fundraiser, one of 13 projects happening in classes around the school. Some of them are baking goodies for local firefighters, others are hosting a book drive and a food drive. Still other students are making gifts for an animal shelter and donating to the Austin Diaper Bank, and one class plans to clean up parks in Georgetown.

The idea, organizers say, is simple: The school solicits donations, “and in turn, they take that kindness and they pay it forward through community service or random acts of kindness,” said Wendy Tran, a parent and co-chair of the school’s fundraising committee.

There’s no selling, no quid pro quo, just people helping each other, she said. People can donate to the fundraiser through the online platform Raise Craze, which has hosted similar campaigns across the country. The idea — illustrated by the company’s tagline, “Fundraising through kindness” — was the result of parents who didn’t want to keep selling “cookie dough, gift wrap and discount cards,” the company’s website says.

“We set out to create a fundraising alternative, one that could create a meaningful experience for our children while putting more money into the hands of the organization raising it,” the site states.

It’s working so far for Goodwater. “Within 10 days we’ve raised $10,000,” Tran said, and there are still a few days to go. The student portion wraps up on Wednesday, at which point organizers will try to get matching donations from local businesses.

Organizers say students like Grey and Jaidyn are getting something out of it, too — an early lesson in giving back.

“This basket looks pretty filled with love, don’t you think so, J.J.?” Grey asked his friend, motioning to the pile of necessity bags on the desk in front of him. “This is going to make a very …” he paused, and Jaidyn picked up his thought: “Big difference in the world,” she said.

“Yes,” Grey concluded. “A very big difference in the world.”