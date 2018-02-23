A mirror of the body: Doctors are calling new Google eye data a game changer

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Eye exam (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Eye exam (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a routine scan, retina surgeon Dr. Jose Agustin Martinez can determine if a patient is healthy, has diabetes or high cholesterol.

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but they are also a mirror of the body, he said.

“Patients will come in for routine eye checkups and we’ll see changes in the back of the eye that are from diabetes that they aren’t even aware that they have,” Dr. Martinez said.

Your eyes may soon unlock the secrets to better heart health. Thanks to a new program created by Google scientists, which peered into the body through a simple retina scan of more than 250,000 patients.

The program used artificial intelligence to determine high-risk factors, like age, gender and smoking habits. And that allowed the scientists to predict which patients were most at-risk of a potentially deadly heart attack.

A picture of a healthy retina. Doctors say the back wall of the eye can reveal if a patient has diabetes and high cholesterol. But, a new Google program can tell if a patient is at risk for potentially-deadly heart disease. (KXAN Photo)
A picture of a healthy retina. Doctors say the back wall of the eye can reveal if a patient has diabetes and high cholesterol. But, a new Google program can tell if a patient is at risk for potentially-deadly heart disease. (KXAN Photo)

A similar retina scan discovered that Austin resident Gwen Gorman, a mild diabetic, was close to losing her eyesight through detached retinas.

“Gosh, it was like he opened a magic book and can read the inside,” she said of her doctor who diagnosed her. “It was actually pretty reassuring in my case because the blood vessel changes weren’t  bad.”

Austin doctors have some technology like this now, but they believe this latest development is a game changer. It could make diagnosing heart disease faster, too.

“This takes it to the next level,” said Baylor Scott and White cardiologist Dr. Vijay Divakaran. “With AI it might speed the process to a certain extent.”

But what is it about the retina that reveals so much about the body?

“The blood vessels in the retina are very similar to the blood vessels in the heart,” Dr. Divakaran said. “When you look at the blood vessels in someone who had a heart attack or a stroke, some of the changes you see are very similar to what you can see behind the retina.”

Doctors say the Google program may cut down on patients being a little untruthful during their exams because the data was able to predict personal information like gender, age and smoking habits.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s