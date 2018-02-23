5 cases involving gun threats at Austin-area schools under review by prosecutors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says they’re currently reviewing five cases this week involving threats of gun violence in area schools.

In a statement, District Attorney Margaret Moore says her department’s Juvenile Division hasn’t necessarily charged any of the students but they’re reviewing the cases.

“This office takes all threats against schools seriously whether the threats are false or have merit,” said Moore in a statement. “Bringing guns to school, making false threats of using a gun in a school, and threatening to cause serious bodily injury on school grounds are all felony offenses and our office will enforce the law when these cases are brought to us by law enforcement agencies.”

The Austin Independent School District says they’ve taken three people into custody for making terroristic threats, two of whom were juveniles. The third person was the suspect who made the threat at Akins High School Thursday.

On Friday, the superintendent of Pflugerville Independent School District sent out a letter stating “multiple students” across the district have been arrested for making false threats or false alarms. On Friday, Feb. 16, a Weiss High School student was arrested after they made a threat against the school in front of witnesses.

Numerous school districts across Central Texas, such as Del Valle and Lockhart Independent School District, have been looking into possible threats that have come in on social media, but most of the cases have been proven to be false threats.