Widow blasts politician’s use of husband’s death in anti-immigration ad

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — An Indianapolis family is outraged and hurt. They say the violent crime that took their loved one’s life is being exploited for political purposes. Jeffrey Monroe’s wife says Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun is using his death to promote immigration reforms and win votes.

“I think he’s disgusting,” Deb Monroe says, “That’s what I think.”

When she saw Braun’s campaign ad for the very first time she shook with anger.

“This has nothing to do with the immigration debate,” she says.

The commercial begins with a picture of Manuel Orrego-Savala and Braun saying, “HERE ILLEGALLY MANUEL ORREGO SAVALA WAS DEPORTED TWICE.”

Savala, an immigrant who entered the country illegally with a criminal history is charged with driving drunk and causing the wreck that killed Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe and Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson.

