TxDOT moves quickly to fix ‘slick’ intersection on SH 71

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Within days of a deadly crash and continuous complaints from drivers on the road conditions of State Highway 71 near Bee Cave, the Texas Department of Transportation says it’s making big changes to the highway.

People have been complaining that cars are constantly hydroplaning at the intersection of SH 71 and Pedernales Summit Parkway, specifically when roads are wet. During the morning commute Thursday, there were two reported crashes at that particular intersection.

“It’s slippery, that’s all there is to it. Even if you are doing 55 and the light turns red and you have to turn on the brakes and it’s wet, you got to be really careful,” said Randy Pomikahl, who drives the road every day to get to work.

Thursday morning TxDOT crews started removing the top layer of the pavement to give cars more traction. The roadwork starts at Pedernales Summit Parkway and goes about a mile east on SH 71.

“We are taking immediate steps to try and improve the friction of those lanes right there,” said TxDOT Spokesperson Diann Hodges. “We are going to move traffic from the far right eastbound lane in order to mill up the top layer of the pavement, we will then move traffic over into that lane and then mill up the inside lane.”

Hodges says once the rain clears out crews can go back to the site to add texture to the pavement. TxDOT does have a long-term plan to repave that entire section of SH 71, but after recent crashes it has sped up the process.

“The was part of a project going out to bid in 2020, we are going to make sure that happens as soon as we possibly can,” said Hodges.

