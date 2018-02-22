TxDOT moves quickly to fix ‘slick’ intersection on SH 71

By Published:
TxDOT crews remove the top layer of SH 71 near Bee Cave after a number of car crashes. (KXAN photo)
TxDOT crews remove the top layer of SH 71 near Bee Cave after a number of car crashes. (KXAN photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Within days of a deadly crash and continuous complaints from drivers on the road conditions of State Highway 71 near Bee Cave, the Texas Department of Transportation says it’s making big changes to the highway.

People have been complaining that cars are constantly hydroplaning at the intersection of SH 71 and Pedernales Summit Parkway, specifically when roads are wet. During the morning commute Thursday, there were two reported crashes at that particular intersection.

“It’s slippery, that’s all there is to it. Even if you are doing 55 and the light turns red and you have to turn on the brakes and it’s wet, you got to be really careful,” said Randy Pomikahl, who drives the road every day to get to work.

Thursday morning TxDOT crews started removing the top layer of the pavement to give cars more traction. The roadwork starts at Pedernales Summit Parkway and goes about a mile east on SH 71.

“We are taking immediate steps to try and improve the friction of those lanes right there,” said TxDOT Spokesperson Diann Hodges. “We are going to move traffic from the far right eastbound lane in order to mill up the top layer of the pavement, we will then move traffic over into that lane and then mill up the inside lane.”

Hodges says once the rain clears out crews can go back to the site to add texture to the pavement. TxDOT does have a long-term plan to repave that entire section of SH 71, but after recent crashes it has sped up the process.

“The was part of a project going out to bid in 2020, we are going to make sure that happens as soon as we possibly can,” said Hodges.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon takes a look at TxDOT plans tonight on KXAN News at 6.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s