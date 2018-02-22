The secret to Canada’s ski cross medals? Wacky workouts!

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Kelsey Serwa, Brittany Phelan

Earlier today in PyeongChang, Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan went 1-2 in women’s ski cross and continued a trend of Canadian dominance.

But Serwa and Phelan don’t just win medals together — they also work out together. And some of those workouts can get a little bit… wacky.

That’s why Serwa started posting videos of those workouts on her social media accounts using the recurring hashtag #WackyWorkoutWednesday.

Check out a few of their past workouts for yourself. Perhaps this is the secret to winning Olympic medals?

