The Podium Day 13: Behind-the-Olympic-scenes with an alternate and freestyle skiing judge

On the Day 13 episode of The Podium, meet bobsled alternate Briauna Jones, who shares her difficult journey to the Olympics — and her struggle since she arrived. Plus, a men’s ski halfpipe judge explains the judging process, how he takes notes while simultaneously watching runs and why some judges must recuse themselves from competition.

The Podium publishes daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

