Patrón Kicks Off ‘Search for 2018’s Margarita of the Year’

By Published:
Patron Tequila
Patron Tequila

As tequila lovers around the world prepare to celebrate International Margarita Day today, Patrón Tequila embarks on its “Search for 2018’s Margarita of the Year.” Patrón has selected seven bartenders from around the world to design their own interpretations of the Perfect Margarita using a variety of fresh flavor combinations inspired by their local region. Patrón “Mixecutive” David Alan is here to show us a couple of great recipes proving that the margarita is perfect as a classic and beyond. Vote for your favorite cocktail daily beginning today at MargaritaOfTheYear.com!

 

 

 

Sponsored by Patrón Tequila. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s