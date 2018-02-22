One killed in crash near Mansfield Dam, closing RM 620

One man killed in two-vehicle crash on RM 620 near Mansfield Dam on Feb. 22, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcombe)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s has died in a crash that has closed Ranch to Market 620 just north of Mansfield Dam.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 4300 block of North RM 620, near Scenic Overlook Drive, at 2:01 p.m. Thursday.

The man killed in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, in his 60s, was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

TxDOT warns that RM 620 is closed due to the crash. Drivers should avoid the area if they can.

