Olympic speed skating preview: 1000m

How to watch

Friday, Feb. 23, 5:00 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

The contenders

Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands: Nuis has already won the 1500m in PyeongChang. The 2017 world champion, had the 1000m top time at Dutch Trials. Eight years ago, he narrowly missed a spot on the Olympic team for Vancouver and four years later, he was sick just before Trials and missed a spot again. The 28-year-old had his best year yet in 2017, winning two world titles (1000m and 1500m).

Vincent de Haitre, Canada: De Haitre did not have a good start to his Olympic debut finishing 21st in the 1500m. The Canadian had a strong year in 2017 finishing second in the 1000m at the world championships and World Cup. In 2017, de Haitre set a personal best in the 1000m with a time of 1:06.72.

Havard Lorentzen, Norway: Lorentzen enters the 1000m off of his 500m win. Lorentzen ended his countries three-decade long drought in the sprints, and could double up in the sprints in 1000m. In the 2016-17 World Cup, Lorentzen finished fourth overall in the 1000m. Norway have historically done well in speed skating, but have struggled of late, until PyeongChang. At the 2018 Games, Norway have three speed skating medals, so far.

The Americans

Who’s competing: Joey Mantia, Shani Davis, Mitch Whitmore

Joey Mantia is the most promising American competing in the men’s 1000m. Mantia earned his spot in the 1000m by winning the event at Olympic Trials. While he is typically stronger in the 1500m, he could have an outside chance at a medal in this event.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis finished second to Mantia at Trials to qualify for his fifth straight Olympic team (and fourth in long track). Davis has not been able to replicate his previous dominance in recent seasons in this event and appears unlikely to contend in 2018. He went to Sochi with high hopes of winning his third straight gold in this event, but came up short.

2014 Sochi Games

Gold: Stefan Groothuis

Silver: Denny Morrison

Bronze: Michel Mulder

2017 World championships

Gold: Kjeld Nuis

Silver: Vincent de Haitre

Bronze: Kai Verbij