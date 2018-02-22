New study asks about your pre and post-Uber/Lyft travel habits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, we’re going to get a good snapshot of life before, during and after Uber and Lyft.

A new survey from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute is asking Austinites about their approach toward ride-hailing apps. An assistant research scientist with the institute, Chris Simek says they want to know what motivates your travel choices.

“What it all really boils down to is looking at how the entry and exit of Uber and Lyft into and out of the Austin region ride-sharing market is affecting people’s travel behavior,” says Simek. “We know a fair amount of information about how public transportation fits into the travel equation, how personal vehicle fits into the equation, but we don’t know a whole lot of how ridesharing — which is a relatively new phenomenon in the Austin region.”

The survey is being conducted by the A&M Transportation Institute and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute with support from the National Science Foundation. The goal is to collect information from residents in the Austin region to investigate how the entry and exit of various ride-hailing companies, sometimes referred to as rideshare companies or transportation network companies, fit into and out of the Austin market and have impacted travel behavior.

The unique series of events that occurred in Austin — Uber/Lyft providing services, Uber/Lyft suspending service for a year, Uber Lyft returning to service — provided a unique opportunity to study how this disruption to the system affected the decision-making process of residents in the Austin region.

The anonymous data from the transportation study will be compiled and shared within the transportation industry, allowing officials to gauge and compare the impact of ride-hailing in various city and states.

The co-founder and CEO of local nonprofit RideAustin says business has flattened out since Uber and Lyft’s returned to the market, but they’re not worried about getting pushed out. “We’ve got our loyal base of Austinites that use Ride Austin, we’ve got our charities that go and promote that,” explains Andy Tryba. “Giving Austinites even more choices, across not only the two major players but the other local players that exist here is actually good for the Austin community.”

The survey will be open for another month.

